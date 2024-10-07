Injury crisis for England as three stars could miss Nations League games

Harry Kane

Source: Lighters Zone

The Three Lions will host Greece at Wembley on Thursday and then head to Finland for another Nations League match on Sunday. However, Lee Carsley may be without his captain, Harry Kane, due to a right leg injury.

Kane had to leave the field during Bayern Munich’s 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, being replaced by Mathys Te in the 72nd minute.

Bayern Munich's statement noted, “Harry Kane, who was substituted during the game, travelled directly from Frankfurt to the England camp, where he was examined by the FA’s medical staff. A more precise diagnosis is still pending.”



