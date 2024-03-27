Injury setbacks has been difficult to deal with - Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has shared his experiences of the challenges he faced during his lengthy absence from the game due to injury.

The Ghanaian international has provided insight into the obstacles he encountered during his rehabilitation process.



Partey, who plays a crucial role for both Arsenal and the Ghana national team, had a frustrating period with limited appearances this season. He featured in only six Premier League matches for the Gunners this season, two of which were as a substitute following his injury.



His injury-induced absence had significant consequences, as he was unable to participate in important fixtures for both club and country, including key matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations held in Ivory Coast.



However, Partey made a promising comeback with brief appearances in Arsenal's dominant 6-0 victory over Sheffield United and their subsequent match against Brentford, where he came on as a substitute.

Expressing his eagerness to contribute to the team's success, Partey openly discussed his rehabilitation journey, stating, "It has been a challenging period for me, being sidelined for an extended duration. But now, I am fully prepared to give my all for the team. I am determined to enhance our performance in any way I can."



Partey emphasized his dedication to reaching peak physical condition and making a positive impact on Arsenal's campaign. "I have put in the hard work during my recovery to reach the required level. Now, my focus is on rejoining the team," he added.



With Arsenal currently at the top of the Premier League table alongside Liverpool, Partey's imminent return provides valuable depth to Mikel Arteta's squad as they prepare for a crucial showdown against Manchester City in the upcoming weekend.



Reflecting on missed opportunities from the previous season, particularly in the latter stages, Partey highlighted the importance of maintaining concentration and resilience to avoid similar setbacks.