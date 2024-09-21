Ipswich grab late equaliser to deny Southampton

Sam Morsy's equaliser was his first goal for Ipswich since scoring in the 1-1 draw with Leicester

Southampton's manager Russell Martin expressed his frustration after Ipswich Town's captain Sam Morsy scored a last-minute equalizer, preventing the Saints from securing their first Premier League victory of the season.

Despite losing all four of their initial matches in the 2024-25 season, Southampton took an early lead just five minutes in, thanks to Tyler Dibling's debut goal.

The opportunity arose when Ipswich's Axel Tuanzebe mishandled the ball in his own penalty area, allowing Southampton to maintain possession, with 36-year-old Adam Lallana assisting the 18-year-old Dibling, who finished confidently past goalkeeper Arijanet Muric.



