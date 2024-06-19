Ipswich host Liverpool on Premier League opening weekend

Ipswich are in the Premier League for the first time since the 2001-02 season

Source: BBC

On the opening weekend of the new Premier League season, Liverpool will visit newly promoted Ipswich, who have returned to the top flight after a 22-year absence.

The match is scheduled for Saturday, 17 August. Meanwhile, the reigning champions Manchester City will face Chelsea away at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, 18 August, as they begin their title defense.



The campaign will kick off with Manchester United taking on Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday, 16 August.

Additionally, Arsenal, who finished as runners-up to City last season, will play Wolves at home on Saturday, while Aston Villa, who secured fourth place, will have an away game against West Ham on the same day.



