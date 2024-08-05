Irish boxing champion who beat Algerian fighter in Olympic gender controversy weighs in on drama

Amy Broadhurst

Irish boxing champion Amy Broadhurst has spoken about Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who faced controversy for having "XY chromosomes."

Broadhurst, who beat Khelif in 2022, believes Khelif didn't cheat and her condition isn't her fault.



Despite Khelif's disqualification in 2023, Broadhurst noted that Khelif has lost to other women before.

The International Olympic Committee has cleared Khelif to compete in the Paris Olympics.



