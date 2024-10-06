Is Jose Mourinho going to Everton ? Fenerbahce release statement

Menu ›
Sports
Fenerbahce has issued a statement addressing speculation regarding their manager, Jose Mourinho, potentially joining struggling Premier League side Everton. The Turkish club has categorically refuted these rumors, affirming that Mourinho is dedicated to his role at Fenerbahce.
