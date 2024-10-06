Sports

Is Jose Mourinho going to Everton ? Fenerbahce release statement

Screenshot 20241006 125940.png Jose Mourinho

Sun, 6 Oct 2024 Source: Lighters Zone

Fenerbahce has issued a statement addressing speculation regarding their manager, Jose Mourinho, potentially joining struggling Premier League side Everton.

Fenerbahce has issued a statement addressing speculation regarding their manager, Jose Mourinho, potentially joining struggling Premier League side Everton. The Turkish club has categorically refuted these rumors, affirming that Mourinho is dedicated to his role at Fenerbahce.



