Is Jose Mourinho going to Everton ? Fenerbahce release statement

Jose Mourinho

Source: Lighters Zone

Fenerbahce has issued a statement addressing speculation regarding their manager, Jose Mourinho, potentially joining struggling Premier League side Everton.

Fenerbahce has issued a statement addressing speculation regarding their manager, Jose Mourinho, potentially joining struggling Premier League side Everton. The Turkish club has categorically refuted these rumors, affirming that Mourinho is dedicated to his role at Fenerbahce.





Read full article