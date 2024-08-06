Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Isaac Amoako joins Medeama SC as new goalkeeper coach

Isaac Amoako322245 Isaac Amoako

Tue, 6 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Medeama Sporting Club has officially appointed Isaac Amoako as their new goalkeeper coach under a two-year contract.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live