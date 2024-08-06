Isaac Amoako’s experience, approach to coaching will have a positive impact on the team – Medeama SC

The management of Medeama SC has publicly addressed the decision to appoint Isaac Amoako, a former goalkeeper for Asante Kotoko, as the team's new goalkeeping coach.

On Monday, August 5, the club officially announced Amoako's appointment, revealing that he has signed a two-year contract.



“Medeama Sporting Club is pleased to announce the hiring of Isaac Amoako as our new goalkeeper coach. He joins us on a two-year deal, bringing extensive experience and a commendable track record,” stated the club in an official release.

In their announcement, Medeama SC expressed confidence that Isaac Amoako's expertise and coaching methodology will positively influence the team.



“We believe that Isaac Amoako’s background and coaching style will significantly benefit the team. The Medeama SC community is eager to witness the positive changes he will implement, and we are excited about reaching new milestones in the upcoming season,” a portion of the statement from Medeama SC indicated.