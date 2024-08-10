Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Issa Hayatou's contributions to the growth, development of African football will forever be remembered – GFA

Issa Hayatou 8 Alhaji Issa Hayatou

Sat, 10 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the family of Alhaji Issa Hayatou, the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following the demise of Issa Hayatou.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live