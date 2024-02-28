Issahaku's stunning goal propels Leicester City to FA Cup quarterfinals

Fatawu Issahaku with his Man of the Match award

Leicester City's Fatawu Issahaku secured a 1-0 victory for his team against AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup match with his impressive goal in extra time.

Despite not being in the starting eleven, Issahaku made a significant impact as a substitute in the 64th minute, bringing freshness to his team's attack.



The game remained tied at 0-0 after 90 minutes, but Issahaku's moment of brilliance arrived in the 105th minute when he skillfully curled a shot from the edge of the Bournemouth area into the back of the net, sending Leicester City to the quarterfinals.



The Ghanaian player has been outstanding during his debut season for the Foxes, scoring four goals and providing nine assists in 29 appearances.



His contributions have been instrumental in placing his team at the top of the Championship table and in a strong position to secure promotion to the Premier League. Notably, he is on loan from Sporting CP in Portugal, and it is evident that Leicester City is interested in making the deal a permanent one.

Issahaku's game-changing abilities and potential have caught the attention of experts, and he has been named man of the match on several occasions.



His impressive performance in the FA Cup match is just one example of his talent and skill, which is sure to make him a valuable asset for Leicester City in the future.



Watch Issahaku's goal below:



