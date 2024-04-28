It is a good feeling to score against PSG - Andre Ayew

Dede Ayew's reaction after scoring a stunning goal against PSG

Ghana captain, Andre Dede Ayew, shared his satisfaction after scoring against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) due to his previous connection with Olympique Marseille.

Ayew, who started his professional career at Marseille, PSG's biggest rivals, spent eight years with the team.



The 34-year-old scored a goal for Le Havre, leading to a 3-3 draw against PSG at the Parc de Prince on Saturday. This result postponed PSG's expected Ligue 1 title celebrations.



After the game, Ayew emphasized the fierce rivalry between PSG and Marseille. He mentioned, "It feels great, you know, to score against Paris, especially being a Marseille native.

The rivalry between the two clubs is very significant," during an interview with journalist Nana Ama Agyemang.



Ayew also expressed his satisfaction with his current situation, stating, "Everything is going smoothly. Personally, I am in good physical condition. I am slowly getting back to my best form. I was out due to an injury for some time, which delayed my club signing initially."