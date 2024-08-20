Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

It is just the beginning - Fatawu Issahaku after Leicester City's draw with Tottenham

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Tue, 20 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has expressed optimism that their Premier League opener marks the commencement of a series of positive developments.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live