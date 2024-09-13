Sports

"It is possible" - Otto Addo confident of 2025 AFCON qualification despite rocky start

Otto Addo 66556.png Otto Addo

Fri, 13 Sep 2024 Source: Kickgh

Ghana's coach Otto Addo is optimistic about the Black Stars' chances of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, despite a challenging start.

The four-time champions have yet to secure a victory in their initial Group F matches, suffering a loss to Angola and settling for a draw against Niger in September.

The team is set to play Sudan in a crucial double-header in October, aiming to regain momentum in their qualifying efforts.

