It’ll give me joy to see my players play for Real Madrid and Barcelona - Laryea Kingson

Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingson, the coach of the Black Starlets, expressed his delight at the prospect of seeing his players compete for renowned European clubs such as Barcelona and Real Madrid.

As the newly appointed permanent coach of the Ghana U17 national team, Kingson replaces Karim Zito, whom he previously served as an assistant coach.



Kingson confidently stated that he possesses the necessary skills and experience to guide his players towards securing positions in top-tier teams.



He emphasized his desire for future recognition, where people would acknowledge that players who once represented the national under-17 team in 2025 are now excelling in prestigious clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Currently, the Black Starlets are participating in a UEFA 16 tournament in Russia, where they suffered a defeat against Russia in their opening match but triumphed over Serbia with a convincing 5-1 victory.



This tournament serves as part of Ghana's preparations for the 2024 WAFU B U-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which will take place in Accra.