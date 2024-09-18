'It's a disgrace not to have a standard CAF-approved stadium' - John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Source: Kickgh

Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has criticized current President Nana Akuffo Addo following the Ghana Football Association's announcement that the Confederation of African Football has deemed Baba Yara Stadium unfit for use.

The Kumasi venue, which has been hosting the Black Stars, was previously considered the only acceptable location, as other facilities are in disrepair.

However, after Ghana's recent 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola, CAF rejected the stadium, a decision that many local football fans support, acknowledging the venue's inadequacy.



Read full article