"It's a pity he didn't play and got injured"- Otto Addo explains Jerome Opoku's absence

Screenshot 20240909 095334 Jerome Opoku

Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: ghanasoccernet

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has expressed disappointment over the unavailability of defender Jerome Opoku for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger.

The Istanbul Basaksehir center-back had to leave the squad after sustaining an injury during training at Baba Yara Sports Stadium last week.

The Football Association reported that the defender's injury worsened due to the subpar condition of the pitch at Baba Yara.

Source: ghanasoccernet