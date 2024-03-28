It's an honour to represent my country - Jerome Opoku

Jerome Opoku

Jerome Opoku, defender for Istanbul Basaksehir, has shared his thoughts following his participation in Ghana's recent international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

Despite being sent off during the game against Nigeria, Opoku managed to score his debut goal for Ghana in the match against Uganda.



Opoku's performance in both matches has positioned him as a strong contender for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in June.

Expressing his excitement, Opoku mentioned on social media that it is always an honour to represent his country.



After the international break, Opoku will return to Turkey to rejoin his Istanbul Basaksehir teammates for the remainder of the season. Currently, on loan from Arouca FC, the Super Lig club has the option to make Opoku's deal permanent at the end of the season.