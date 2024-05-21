It's been incredible playing under their voices - Kudus shows gratitude to West Ham fans

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has conveyed his appreciation to the supporters of West Ham United for their remarkable backing during his debut season in England.

The Ghanaian player won over the fans with his impressive displays for the Hammers throughout the recently concluded season.



Kudus scored 14 goals and provided six assists in all competitions as West Ham secured a ninth-place finish in the Premier League and reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Following the match against Manchester City on Sunday, he expressed his gratitude, stating, "I give a huge amount of credit and applause to the fans. Their unwavering support has been exceptional throughout the entire season. Even during challenging times, they have stood by us, attending games and cheering us on." He added, "Playing under their chants, cheers, and enthusiasm has been an incredible experience for my first season because they play a significant role in the game. We are committed to returning stronger and aiming to surpass our achievements from this season when we come back."



Kudus concluded the season with a spectacular bicycle kick goal against the eventual Premier League champions, Manchester City.