It's been tough for me but I'm ready to do everything for Arsenal - Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has taken a moment to reflect on the setbacks he has faced due to injuries during his time with both Arsenal in the English Premier League and the Ghana national team, the Black Stars.

During an interview with Arsenal media, the former Atletico Madrid player discussed his football journey, which took him from Ghana to Spain and eventually England.



Unfortunately, Partey's progress was hindered by a thigh injury he sustained in October 2023. Prior to that, he had only made four appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal. However, he recently made a comeback earlier this month.



These injuries also prevented Partey from participating in Ghana's 2023 AFCON campaign in Cote D'Ivoire, where the team was eliminated in the preliminary stage without securing a victory.

"It has been a challenging period for me, being sidelined for an extended period of time. However, I am now fully prepared to give my all to the team. I am willing to contribute in any way possible to elevate our performance. I dedicated myself to intense rehabilitation in order to regain the required level of fitness. Now, I am eager to reunite with the team."



Since his return from injury, Partey has had limited playing time for Arsenal in the Premier League. He recently played for 64 minutes in a closed-door friendly match against Queens Park Rangers, which Arsenal unfortunately lost 4-0.



This defeat comes ahead of an important league game against Manchester City on Sunday, March 31 at 15:30 GMT.