It’s better Hearts of Oak play with empty post than use Richard Attah - Charles Taylor

Richard Attah

Former Hearts of Oak player Charles has criticized the team’s goalkeeper Richard Attah for his recent poor form.

The Ghana Premier League and CAF Champions League winner suggested that it would be preferable for Hearts of Oak to play without a goalkeeper rather than use Richard Attah in games.



The team has been struggling, losing four out of their last five games.

There has been inconsistency in the goalkeeping position for the past two seasons, with Charles Taylor expressing his disappointment in Richard Attah's performance.



Charles Taylor emphasized the importance of improving one's form and performance, stating that he believed it would be more effective for the team to play with an empty goalpost.