Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

It’s never a nice feeling to be subbed off at half-time – Liverpool defender Jarrel Quansah admits

8374637 Jarell Quansah

Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: footballghana

Jarell Quansah, the English-born Ghanaian defender, expressed his disappointment after being substituted during Liverpool's Premier League opener against Ipswich Town.

The 21-year-old centre-back started the match, contributing to Liverpool's 2-0 victory.

However, after being taken off at halftime, Quansah shared his feelings in an interview with TimeSports, stating, “It’s never a nice feeling as a footballer to be subbed off at half-time.

But ultimately, it was the manager’s choice — and it clearly paid off.”

Read full article

Source: footballghana