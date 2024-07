No player has had as many attempts at Euro 2024 as Kylian Mbappe

Source: BBC

Kylian Mbappe expressed disappointment after failing to lead France to victory in Euro 2024, despite his dream move to Real Madrid.

His lackluster performance in the semi-final defeat against Spain left fans questioning his struggles in the Euros.





