It will take time for players to adapt to my style - Samuel Boadu

Samuel Boadu

Berekum Chelsea's head coach, Samuel Boadu, has stressed the importance of patience as his players adapt to his style of play.

Currently positioned fifth on the Ghana Premier League table after 24 games, Boadu recognizes the time needed for his tactics to fully integrate and produce positive outcomes.



After a hard-fought goalless draw against Nsoatre, Boadu spoke to the media, urging fans to stand by the team during this transitional phase. He emphasized the significance of support from the supporters as he strives to effectively implement his strategies.



"I appeal to the fans to continue supporting the team. It will take time for the players to gel and adapt to my style, so I encourage them to support the team and gradually we will see improvements," Boadu stated.

Berekum Chelsea is preparing to face Dreams FC, who are competing in the CAF Confederation Cup, in their upcoming matchday 25 fixture at Golden City Park. Boadu and his players are determined to secure all three points in front of their home crowd.



As a former coach of Hearts of Oak, Boadu has a proven track record of success in Ghanaian football, having led the team to multiple domestic titles. With high expectations surrounding his tenure at Berekum Chelsea, Boadu is determined to replicate his past achievements and guide the team to success in the Ghana Premier League and other competitions.



As the team continues to evolve under Boadu's leadership, fans can anticipate an exciting journey ahead filled with determination, resilience, and ultimately, success on the pitch.