J. A Kufuor Cup: Steven Mukwala wins man of the match

Steven Mukwala (right) receives award from Stephen Appiah (left)

Asante Kotoko forward Steven Mukwala was awarded the Man of the Match award for his remarkable performance in the J.A Kufuor Cup match against Nsoatreman FC.

The Ugandan's decisive goal earned Kotoko the victory, and he was presented with a Tecno Canon 25 smartphone by Tecno Mobile, one of the tournament's significant sponsors.



The prize was handed over to him by former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah after the match, and the talented striker expressed his excitement at receiving the accolade, which he viewed as a boost to the team's morale.



Mukwala's enthusiastic expression highlighted the significance of the win in strengthening the team's confidence and motivation to maintain a consistent performance in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The 24-year-old striker reiterated Kotoko's unwavering determination to clinch the league title. Asante Kotoko's victory against Nsoatreman FC secured their status as the inaugural champions of the J.A Kufuor Cup held last Sunday.



Initiated by the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation, the JA Kufuor Cup aims to honor the legacy of the former President while raising funds for the foundation's charitable activities.