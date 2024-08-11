Jamaica's quartet suffer mishap in women's 4x400m relay final as USA, Netherlands, Great Britain cop medals

Despite a valiant effort, Andrenette Knight dropped the baton after contact with an Irish athlete

Jamaica's Paris Olympic journey ended in heartbreak as the women’s 4x400m relay team, aiming to cap off a challenging campaign, failed to finish after a baton mishap in the final.

The disappointing finish mirrors the country's broader struggles in the Games, with only Shanieka Ricketts securing a silver medal for the female athletes.



The disappointing finish mirrors the country’s broader struggles in the Games, with only Shanieka Ricketts securing a silver medal for the female athletes.

However, the country celebrated significant achievements, including Roje Stona’s Olympic record and gold in discus, amid other notable performances.



