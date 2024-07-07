Sports

0

James Wood blasts first homer and the Nationals rout the Cardinals

James Wood3.jpeg James Wood

Sun, 7 Jul 2024 Source: Apexnewshub

James Wood's smile appeared just over 30 seconds after making contact. His first home run in his sixth big league game came in the second inning when he took advantage of a mistake from Lance Lynn and sent the ball into the left-field seats at Nationals Park.

The ball had an exit velocity of 103.3 mph, a launch angle of 31 degrees, and travelled 383 feet.

This three-run blast gave the Nationals a seven-run lead in a game they ultimately won 14-6. The smile on Wood's face spoke volumes about his excitement and accomplishment.

