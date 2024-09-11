Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Jamestown Fishing Harbour ready for commissioning

JTScreenshot 2024 09 11 091315.png The harbour is expected to boost the fishing sector’s productivity

Wed, 11 Sep 2024 Source: Daily Guide

The Jamestown Fishing Harbour in Accra is set to officially open on Thursday, September 14, 2024, with President Akufo-Addo leading the commissioning.

The new harbor, a major government project constructed by Chinese contractors, aims to enhance the efficiency of Ghana’s fishing industry and improve the livelihoods of fishermen and fishmongers.

Despite facing delays and challenges, including funding issues and local disputes, the harbor's completion is a significant milestone.

It is expected to boost the fishing sector’s productivity, create jobs, and stimulate local economic growth.

Read full article

Source: Daily Guide