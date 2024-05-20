Jamie Leweling joins Stuttgart permanently after successful loan spell

Jamie Leweling

Ghanaweb has verified that Jamie Leweling, a skilled forward of German and Ghanaian heritage, has officially completed a permanent transfer to VfB Stuttgart.

Leweling has inked a deal with the club that will bind him until June 2028, after impressing during his loan stint with the team.



Initially borrowed from Union Berlin, the 23-year-old made his move to Stuttgart at the start of the 2023/24 season and played a pivotal role in their recent season.



Throughout this season, Leweling featured in a total of 38 matches for Stuttgart, scoring an impressive 10 goals for the club.



In the German Bundesliga, he participated in all 34 matches, netting four goals and providing six assists.



His stellar performances on the pitch were instrumental in helping Stuttgart secure a second-place finish in the Bundesliga.

"I am thrilled to be continuing my journey with VfB. The coaching staff, team, and fans have all embraced me warmly. I am thankful and eager to contribute to the future of this club," Leweling expressed his sentiments on securing a permanent deal.



Looking back on his season and the permanent transfer, he remarked, "It was a bit challenging for me at the beginning of the season, but I have grown and improved throughout the year. It has been an incredible season for me."



Stuttgart's sports director, Fabian Wohlgemuth, also shared his delight in finalizing the permanent signing of the Ghanaian forward, stating, "Jamie has featured in every Bundesliga match this season, highlighting his significance to the team.



"His commitment and hard work make him a valuable addition for us. We see immense potential for further growth with Jamie and are excited to have him as part of VfB in the long term."