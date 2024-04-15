Jamie Leweling scores for Stuttgart in commanding victory over Eintracht Frankfurt

Jamie Leweling celebrating his goal against Eintracht Frankfurt

German-born Ghanaian forward Jamie Leweling continued his impressive form in the Bundesliga by scoring a crucial goal in VfB Stuttgart's 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 22-year-old played a key role in securing the win for Stuttgart, who are aiming for a spot in the UEFA Champions League.



The match saw Guinean forward Serhou Guirassy make history by scoring his 25th Bundesliga goal, surpassing Mario Gomez's record.

Denis Undav then doubled the lead before Leweling sealed the victory with his fifth goal of the season.



Despite his German roots, Leweling has Ghanaian heritage and has yet to make a senior international appearance for Germany, leaving the door open to represent the Black Stars in the future.