Japan secure 4-0 victory over Black Queens

Japan's Nadeshiko emerged victorious with a 4-0 win over Ghana's Black Queens in a thrilling international women's friendly match held at the Kanazawa Go Go Curry Stadium on Saturday morning.

The Black Queens, having secured their place in the 2024 Women African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after defeating Namibia in the final qualifying round, used this friendly as a preparation for the upcoming WAFCON tournament in Morocco next year.



Japan, on the other hand, saw this match as a chance to prepare for the Olympics scheduled to be held in Paris later this year.



The first half of the game was tightly contested, resulting in a goalless draw. However, the substitution of Vivian Adjei in the 46th minute, replacing Doris Boaduwaa, proved to be a game-changer for Ghana.

Japan took the lead in the 51st minute with a goal from Mina Tanaka. Maika Hamano doubled their advantage in the 65th minute, followed by Aoba Fujino extending it just two minutes later. Ghana made a triple substitution, introducing Grace Acheampong, Princess Marfo, and Princella Adubea for Grace Asantewaa, Anasthesia Achiaa, and Evelyn Badu, respectively.



Despite the changes, Japan maintained control, with Riko Ueki scoring the fourth goal in the 80th minute to secure a convincing win. Ghana is now gearing up for another international friendly against an as-yet-unnamed opponent.