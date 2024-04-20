Jennifer Kankam scores five against Tala’ea El Gaish in ZED FC’s big win in Egyptian league

Jennifer Kankam scored five goals against Tala’ea El Gaish

Jennifer Kankam, a young Ghanaian player, has showcased her skills in the Egyptian Women's Premier League on Friday evening. Playing for ZED Football Club, she played a crucial role in their dominant 9-0 victory over Tala'ea El Gaish.

Kankam's outstanding performance included scoring five goals, solidifying her position as the league's top scorer.



From the very beginning of the match, ZED FC displayed great determination and Kankam led the charge with a remarkable first-half hattrick.



Each goal was met with thunderous applause from the crowd, who were in awe of her ability to find the back of the net effortlessly.



Even after the halftime break, Kankam continued to assert her authority in the game by adding two more goals to her tally.

By the end of the 90 minutes, ZED had secured a flawless victory, scoring nine goals without conceding any.



Undoubtedly, Kankam's exceptional performance, contributing five goals to the team's triumph, was the highlight of the match.



With a total of 52 goals and 22 assists in 26 matches, she has proven to be an impressive talent this season.



Her performances have even caught the attention of Nora Hauptle, the head coach of the Black Queens, who recently traveled to Egypt to witness her play.