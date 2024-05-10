Jeremie Frimpong reacts after helping Bayer Leverkusen to reach Europa League final

Jeremie Frimpong celebrates after securing Europa League final spot

Dutch-Ghanaian footballer Jeremie Frimpong expressed his delight after helping Bayer Leverkusen secure their place in the UEFA Europa League finals.

Frimpong was called into action during the second-leg tie against AS Roma, which ended in a 2-2 draw at the Bay Arena. AS Roma took the lead through Leandro Parades, who scored from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute.



However, Frimpong and his teammates showed great determination and managed to equalize, thanks to an own goal by Gianluca Mancini in the 82nd minute and a late equalizer by substitute Josip Stanisic.



With a 4-2 aggregate victory, Leverkusen earned their spot in the final. Frimpong took to social media, specifically X (formerly known as Twitter), to express his excitement about his team's qualification.

He has been a key player for Bayer Leverkusen throughout the season, contributing 14 goals and 11 assists as a defender in various competitions.



