Jerome Opoku assists a goal for İstanbul Başakşehir in big win over Antalyaspor

Jerome Opoku delivered an impressive performance for İstanbul Başakşehir on Sunday afternoon, as the team triumphed over Antalyaspor with a score of 5-2 in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Black Stars centre-back played a pivotal role in the defense and provided an assist to Krzysztof Piątek, who found the net in the 80th minute of the match.



With this commendable display, Jerome Opoku contributed significantly to his team's acquisition of three vital points ahead of the September international break.

The match commenced with Sam Larsson putting Antalyaspor ahead just two minutes into the game.