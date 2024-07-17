Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant, father of Kobe Bryant, dies at age 69

Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, father of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, has passed away at age 69, as announced by La Salle University.
Joe, who played eight NBA seasons and was a La Salle basketball standout from 1973-75, suffered a massive stroke. He had a complex relationship with Kobe, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.
Vanessa Bryant shared condolences on Instagram, recalling Joe's kindness. Joe Bryant was a 1975 NBA draft pick and enjoyed a successful international coaching career.
His influence helped shape Kobe’s love for basketball during their time in Italy.
