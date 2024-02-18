John Paintsil cites lack of leadership from coaches for Ghana's poor AFCON performance

John Paintsil

Former Ghanaian football player, John Paintsil, has reacted to Ghana's disappointing performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana was eliminated from the tournament after securing only two points in three matches, which marked their third consecutive exit at the group stage in major tournaments.



Paintsil cited a lack of leadership and unfortunate circumstances as major contributors to Ghana's early exit from the competition.



“The players were unlucky, but we lacked leadership quality from the coaches. The boys were not united” Paintsil stated on UTV.



According to Paintsil, the team's misfortune was compounded by a lack of leadership qualities from the coaching staff.



He stated that the players were unlucky, but they lacked unity and support from their coaches.

Paintsil emphasised that success cannot be achieved solely through individual brilliance and pointed out discrepancies in player movements and dependence on individual skills rather than teamwork.



Paintsil compared the current situation to his playing days and noted a stark decline in standards, citing a lack of respect, unity, and responsibility among the players.



He stressed the importance of team cohesion and stated that players must take responsibility for their actions and work together to achieve success.



In response to the disappointing AFCON 2023 campaign, the Ghana Football Association dismissed coach Chris Hughton and formed a committee to find his replacement.



Looking ahead, Ghana's focus will shift to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June, where they are set to face Mali and the Central African Republic.