Jordan Ayew makes Leicester City debut with defeat against Fulham

Jordan Ayew36636.png Jordan Ayew

Sun, 25 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Jordan Ayew, the Ghanaian striker, made his debut for Leicester City during their 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon. The 32-year-old player signed a two-year contract with the Foxes on Friday, transferring from Crystal Palace.

