Jordan Ayew offers more than goals, says Ghana coach Otto Addo

Jordan Ayew

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has praised Jordan Ayew for his diverse contributions to the team, noting that the striker brings more than just his scoring prowess.

Ayew's recent impressive performance, including a hat-trick against the Central African Republic, has been instrumental in Ghana's victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

His crucial goals, such as the late winner against Mali, highlight his importance to the team's recent success.



