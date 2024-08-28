Jordan Ayew’s first goal was very important for our win against Tranmere — Leicester manager Steve Cooper

Jordan Ayew

Source: Footballghana

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper expressed his admiration for Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew following the impressive victory over Tranmere in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

The Black Stars forward netted a remarkable goal in the 4-0 triumph, allowing the Foxes to advance to the next stage of the tournament.



In a post-match interview, Cooper emphasized the significance of Ayew's contribution to the team's performance.

“Ayew’s goal was crucial for us in this match, as we required our attacking players to step up and make an impact. He certainly did that. His performance was commendable; he scored and played the right amount of minutes, which is precisely what we would have hoped for if we had the opportunity to plan it,” stated the Leicester City manager.



