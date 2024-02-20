Jordan Ayew scores a stunner for Palace in draw against Everton

Jordan Ayew celebrating his goal

Jordan Ayew scored his third goal of the season for Crystal Palace with a remarkable strike in the 66th minute.

The Ghanaian forward received a pass from Jean-Philippe Mateta, controlled the ball, and then rifled it into the right side of the post past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.



Ayew's goal, which is his first since returning to Crystal Palace after playing in the 2023 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire for Ghana, earned his team a 1-1 draw with Everton.



However, Everton midfielder Amadou Onana canceled out Ayew's goal with a header that he nodded in.



Watch Jordan Ayew's goal below: