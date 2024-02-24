Jordan Ayew shines as Crystal Palace defeat Burnley 3-0 at Selhurst Park

Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Burnley, with the help of Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew who provided an assist and scored a goal at Selhurst Park.

After a quiet first half, the Eagles came to life in the second half when Ayew found Chris Richards in the 68th minute for the opening goal.



Just three minutes later, Ayew added a goal to his assist, before Jean Phillipe Mateta sealed the victory for the South London side in the 79th minute.



The inform Black Stars forward has now scored two goals in consecutive games, which seems to be giving Palace a boost towards the end of the season.



Ayew's goal was a result of a superb cross from the left by Matheus Franca.

Late in the game, Ivorian forward Datro Fofana thought he had scored, but his effort was reversed by a VAR decision. Ayew has now scored a total of four goals in the ongoing campaign, in addition to providing nine assists.



