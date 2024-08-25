Jordan Ayew will always be welcome back at Selhurst Park, says Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish

Steve Parish, the Chairman of Crystal Palace, has expressed that Jordan Ayew, the Ghanaian forward, will always have a place at the club.

On Thursday, Jordan Ayew, aged 32, completed his transfer from Crystal Palace to another English Premier League team, Leicester City.



In a statement released by Crystal Palace regarding the departure of the Black Stars forward after six years with the club, Chairman Steve Parish conveyed the club's best wishes for Ayew's future endeavors.



“Jordan has been exceptional and dedicated during his time at Crystal Palace, contributing not only through his goals and assists but also through his overall performance, commitment, and readiness to fulfill every request made of him. He has set a remarkable standard for his teammates, regardless of their age.

“We wish him all the best as he embarks on this new phase of his career – he will always be welcomed back at Selhurst Park,” stated Steve Parish.



At Leicester City, Jordan Ayew is eager to begin this new chapter in his career. In his first interview with the club, he expressed his enthusiasm to get started and his commitment to working diligently to help the team achieve its objectives.