Jose Mourinho is my role model - Desmond Ofei

Desmond Ofei

Desmond Ofei, the coach of the Black Satellites, has expressed his admiration for former Chelsea and AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, whom he considers as his role model.

Ofei's praise for Mourinho comes after leading Ghana's U-20 team to victory in the 13th African Games, where they clinched the gold medal.



In the intense final match against Uganda, the Satellites secured a hard-fought 1-0 win, with Jerry Afriyie scoring the decisive goal.

During an interview, Ofei acknowledged the impressive work being done by Brighton Manager, Roberto De Zerbi, but emphasized that Mourinho is his ultimate inspiration.



He commended Mourinho's ability to handle big personalities and consistently bring out the best in his players, describing him as the finest coach.