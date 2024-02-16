Joseph Paintsil arrives in Los Angeles to complete LA Galaxy transfer

Joseph Paintsil

Ghanaian winger, Joseph Paintsil, has arrived in Los Angeles to complete his move to LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer (MLS).

The former Tema Youth player is expected to undergo a medical examination on Friday before signing a four-year contract worth approximately 8 million Euros.



As a designated player, he will earn more than the MLS salary cap for players at the California-based club.

After spending six years with KRC Genk in Belgium, where he won the league title once, the 26-year-old is leaving the club. He was a key player for Genk and delivered impressive performances in the last two seasons.



Genk will only be able to replace him during the summer transfer window, so his departure is a significant loss for the team.