Joseph Paintsil on target as LA Galaxy beat Guadalajara on penalties in Leagues Cup

Joseph Paintsil, the Ghanaian international, showcased an outstanding performance that led LA Galaxy to victory against Guadalajara in the Leagues Cup.

Paintsil scored a crucial goal for his team, helping them secure the win in a penalty shootout.



The match started with Guadalajara taking the lead, but LA Galaxy quickly responded with a goal from Paintsil. Both teams went into halftime with one goal each, setting the stage for an intense second half.

Gabriel Pec scored to give LA Galaxy the lead, but Guadalajara managed to equalize late in the game, forcing penalties.



In the end, LA Galaxy emerged victorious with a 5-4 win in the shootout.