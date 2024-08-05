Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Joseph Paintsil on target as LA Galaxy beat Guadalajara on penalties in Leagues Cup

Joseph Paintsil33455 Joseph Paintsil

Mon, 5 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Joseph Paintsil, the Ghanaian international, showcased an outstanding performance that led LA Galaxy to victory against Guadalajara in the Leagues Cup.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live