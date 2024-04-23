Joseph Paintsil opens up on impressive penalty taking ability

Joseph Paintsil

Joseph Paintsil, the Ghanaian international, has revealed that his unwavering mental strength instils in him a great deal of confidence when it comes to taking penalties.

This self-assurance has proven to be instrumental in his success from the 12-yard mark on numerous occasions throughout his career.



Following his recent post-match interview, where he scored a penalty to secure a victory for LA Galaxy against San Jose Earthquakes, Paintsil emphasized that he will always approach penalty-taking with unwavering confidence.



He expressed his comfort in this role, highlighting that it is not a new experience for him. Furthermore, he emphasized his resilience, stating that even if he were to miss a penalty, he would persist and maintain hope due to his exceptional mental fortitude in penalty shootouts.

Since joining LA Galaxy, Paintsil has been an unstoppable force, emerging as a pivotal player for the team in the Major League season.



At the age of 26, he has already netted four goals and provided four assists in just nine league appearances for his side.