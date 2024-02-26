Joseph Paintsil's MLS debut eclipsed by Messi's late goal

Joseph Paintsil (right) in his debut against Inter Miami

Joseph Paintsil, a Ghanaian football winger who recently joined Los Angeles Galaxy from KRC Genk in Belgium, made his debut for the team in the opening game of the Major League Soccer (MLS) season against Inter Miami.

Although the game ended in a 1-1 draw, Paintsil's performance was impressive. He played for 86 minutes, completing 19 of 21 passes, including two key passes, and creating a big chance in the match.



Paintsil attempted seven shots, with two on target, four off target, and one blocked. In addition, he won nine of 15 ground duels and successfully completed three of eight dribble attempts. However, his performance was marred by six fouls committed against him during the game.

Dejan Joveljic scored for Galaxy in the 75th minute, but Argentine and eight-time Balon dor winner, Lionel Messi scored the equalizer for Inter Miami in the 92nd minute. Galaxy's Marco Delgado received a red card in the 88th minute.



L.A. Galaxy reportedly paid a $9 million transfer fee for Paintsil, according to the foreign media outlet.