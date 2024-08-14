Sports

Joseph Wollacott saves a penalty, helps Crawley to beat Swindon Town 4-2

Black Stars Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott Starts Pre Season Training With Charlton Athletic Joseph Wollacott

Wed, 14 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Joseph Wollacott delivered an outstanding performance for Crawley Town on Tuesday evening, contributing significantly to his team's 4-2 victory over Swindon Town. The Black Stars goalkeeper was positioned in goal for his side during the initial round of the EFL Cup.

