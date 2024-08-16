Journalists should be balanced in their reportage – Kurt Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has called on journalists to provide balanced coverage of issues related to Ghanaian football.

Okraku, whose administration has faced criticism for alleged hostility towards journalists, emphasized the importance of a fair relationship between the media and the GFA for the development of Ghanaian football.



He acknowledged that while journalists should not hesitate to report on problems, they should also highlight positive developments.



“To all of us, if it works well, definitely the Floras, the Five Stars, and Access Banks will be more interested in our football content when you also come on board and preach the gospel and promote it to us,” he said at a meet the press session in Sunyani.

“This is not to say that when things go wrong, you shouldn't speak about it. I am a journalist and I'm trained to be fair in my reporting, so when things go wrong, please say it.



“When there are very good things, say them in equal measure. Report the good things that are happening.”