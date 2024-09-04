Joyce throws fastest strikeout recorded in Major League Baseball

Ben Joyce

Source: BBC

Ben Joyce, a pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels, achieved the fastest recorded strikeout in Major League Baseball history by striking out Tommy Edman of the Los Angeles Dodgers with a fastball clocked at 105.5 mph. The only current left-hander for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Aroldis Chapman, has delivered two faster pitches, reaching 105.8 mph in 2010 and 105.7 mph in 2016; however, Joyce's pitch remains the fastest ever thrown for a strikeout.





