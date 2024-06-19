Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Sports
0

Jude Bellingham contender for Ballon d’Or – Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo Vs Jude Bellingham Kobbie Mainoo vs Jude Bellingham

Wed, 19 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kobbie Mainoo, a midfielder for Manchester United, has expressed his belief that his England teammate Jude Bellingham could be a strong candidate for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live