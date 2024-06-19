Jude Bellingham contender for Ballon d’Or – Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo, a midfielder for Manchester United, has expressed his belief that his England teammate Jude Bellingham could be a strong candidate for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

Bellingham, who plays for Real Madrid, had an outstanding debut season in LaLiga, earning the title of player of the season as Madrid secured another championship.



Additionally, Bellingham helped his team win the Champions League under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti.

With such impressive performances, Bellingham has been considered a potential contender for the Ballon d’Or, a sentiment that Mainoo shares.